Hiring Now: These roles are open in Beeville

(BEEVILLE, TX) Companies in Beeville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beeville:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Oil Tanker CDL

🏛️ Mission Petroleum Carriers

📍 Three Rivers, TX

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mission Petroleum Carriers, Inc. NEW HIGHER PAY RATES AND PAID TRAINING!! NOW HIRING FOR FULL TIME POSITION LOCAL CRUDE OIL DRIVERS NEEDED QUALIFICATIONS * Must have valid Class A CDL with X ...

3. Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Cri...

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Criminal Justice - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Are you ready to make a difference in a ...

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. Office Administrator Executive Assistant

🏛️ CPA Firm

📍 Mathis, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Administrator Executive Assistant to join our team! You will provide high-level administrative support for an Executive at our company. Responsibilities: * Handle ...

6. Social Worker - Public Defender Licensed Bachelor's

🏛️ Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc.

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $49,380 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Public Defender Licensed Bachelor's Social Worker will be responsible for creation of a case management plan that determines the best services available for clients on the mental health caseload ...

7. Diabetes Educator

🏛️ Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Foundation

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible for providing Diabetes education to program participants in the Diabetes Prevention and Self-Management Outreach Project. Collaboratively develops program goals and learning objectives ...

8. Electrical Journeyman

🏛️ CCC Group

📍 Kenedy, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Per diem $100 daily. Responsibilities: * Install and repair electrical equipment and fixtures * Install various types of raceway and cable tray systems * Troubleshoot motor and control systems

9. Restaurant Team Member - 348 E Pearl St (Goliad, TX) - Unit # 630

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Goliad, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2405.56 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Beeville, TX

💰 $2,405 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Beeville, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...