Job alert: These jobs are open in Seward

(SEWARD, AK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Seward.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seward:

1. Clinical Supervisor - Recovery Services

🏛️ SeaView

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting Opening for Clinical Supervisor - Recovery Services This position includes a $3000 hiring bonus and a relocation reimbursement up to $2000 SeaView's Behavioral Health Programs are growing by ...

2. Clinician

🏛️ SeaView

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS POSITION INCLUDES RELOCATION ASSISTANCE REIMBURSEMENT UP TO $2000 AND A HIRING BONUS OF $3000. SeaView Community Services Behavioral Health Programs are growing by leaps and bounds! This growth ...

3. Family Practice Physician Obstetrics - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Sumo Medical Staffing

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Obstetrics practice is seeking a qualified physician for Seward, AK. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Critical Access ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,055 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $2,055 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Seward, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1579.79 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,579 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Seward, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/31/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,980 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,980 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Seward, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/13/2021