These jobs are hiring in Athens — and they let you set your own schedule

(Athens, GA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Athens-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Customer Service Specialist (Part-Time)

🏛️ IWS, LLC

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Impact Workforce Solutions Customer Service Specialist (Part-Time) Athens, GA Looking for an opportunity to make a real difference and to join an organization that despite the challenges of 2020 ...

2. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

3. Domino's Pizza Delivery Driver - Cornelia - 4162 - Earn up to $20 an hour

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Maysville, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you like money in your pocket? Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules, growth opportunities and great wages. Domino ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily or Weekly - Earn $1,000-$1,400/Week

🏛️ TransForce - Local

📍 Commerce, GA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Home Daily or Weekly TransForce, Inc. is seeking full time and part time local and regional CDL Truck Drivers at our branch offices located throughout the U.S. We are the ...

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Dacula, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

10. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Dacula, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...