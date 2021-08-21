These jobs are hiring in San Tan Valley — and they let you set your own schedule

(San Tan Valley, AZ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in San Tan Valley are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Customer Svc / Order Fulfillment

🏛️ Leading Edge Gifts, LLC

📍 Gilbert, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LeadingEdgeGifts LLC sells cool gifts on line. We are seeking a part-time employee with focus on order fulfillment, customer support and office tasks mainly associated with www.GiveAshare.com. It is ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

📍 Queen Creek, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Gilbert, AZ

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

4. Housekeeper

🏛️ Belmont Village Senior Living

📍 Scottsdale, AZ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Housekeeper Position - $13.75/hour Belmont Village Scottsdale 13850 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale, AZ. 85260 Life is Unpredictable, But Your Paycheck & Safety Don't Have to Be