No experience necessary — Elberton companies hiring now

(Elberton, GA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Elberton companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME #ARG1

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 34

📍 Athens, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

2. Management Trainee - Anderson

🏛️ The Spinx Company

📍 Anderson, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Spinx is searching for the Best and the Brightest to join our leadership team! We are currently looking for Management Trainees. This position has responsibility, under the direction of ...

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Homeland Park, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Anderson, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Anderson, SC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Anderson, SC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Anderson, SC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring SC

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Anderson, SC

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

9. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Anderson, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

10. Account Services Specialist

🏛️ U-Blast Stencil Ltd.

📍 Elberton, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASS will be responsible for * The accurate maintenance of U-Blast Accounts. * Taking care of U-Blast customer accounts with company philosophy and purpose in mind. * Accurate data entry with orders ...