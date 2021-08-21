Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bolivar

(BOLIVAR, MO) Companies in Bolivar are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bolivar:

1. Oncology Travel Nurse RN - $6396 per week in MO- Springfield, MO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $6,396 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Bolivar, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

3. Sales Start ASAP Benefits Paid Training Great Pay

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $77,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Working at Safe Haven and why you'll love it.... This is an incredible opportunity to join an outstanding company. We are not your average Outside Sales job. Whether you're a fresh college graduate ...

4. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

5. Production Assembler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Production Assembler jobs with our client in Springfield, MO. Weekly pay starting at $17.00-$18.25 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. We ...

6. Fitness and Exercise Equipment Sales Consultant

🏛️ Push Pedal Pull

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $33,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like to exercise? Do you love talking about health and fitness? Are you the kind of person who enjoys helping others? If so, we would love to have you on our team. Push Pedal Pull, a ...

7. Administrative Assistant (U9534)

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Marshfield area manufacturer is searching for a Administrative Assistant who will have core responsibilities in a diverse range of administrative support needs. The Administrative Assistant's daily ...

8. Shipping Specialist

🏛️ Grizzly Industrial Inc

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Woodstock Shipping Specialist Our Missouri Woodstock distribution center has an immediate opening for a full-time, 1st shift warehouse position. Successful applicants will have excellent, proven ...

9. Client Support Representative

🏛️ Express Closing Firm LLC

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Client Support Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

10. Pizza Manager

🏛️ Papa John's

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great things are happening at Papa John's! If you are looking for a career with an international company, flavored with challenging work, with a highly motivated team, mixed with professional ...