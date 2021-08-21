Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolivar, MO

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bolivar

Posted by 
Bolivar Voice
Bolivar Voice
 7 days ago

(BOLIVAR, MO) Companies in Bolivar are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bolivar:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYsltWy00

1. Oncology Travel Nurse RN - $6396 per week in MO- Springfield, MO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $6,396 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Bolivar, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Start ASAP Benefits Paid Training Great Pay

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $77,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Working at Safe Haven and why you'll love it.... This is an incredible opportunity to join an outstanding company. We are not your average Outside Sales job. Whether you're a fresh college graduate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Production Assembler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Production Assembler jobs with our client in Springfield, MO. Weekly pay starting at $17.00-$18.25 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Fitness and Exercise Equipment Sales Consultant

🏛️ Push Pedal Pull

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $33,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like to exercise? Do you love talking about health and fitness? Are you the kind of person who enjoys helping others? If so, we would love to have you on our team. Push Pedal Pull, a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Assistant (U9534)

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Marshfield area manufacturer is searching for a Administrative Assistant who will have core responsibilities in a diverse range of administrative support needs. The Administrative Assistant's daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Shipping Specialist

🏛️ Grizzly Industrial Inc

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Woodstock Shipping Specialist Our Missouri Woodstock distribution center has an immediate opening for a full-time, 1st shift warehouse position. Successful applicants will have excellent, proven ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Client Support Representative

🏛️ Express Closing Firm LLC

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Client Support Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Pizza Manager

🏛️ Papa John's

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great things are happening at Papa John's! If you are looking for a career with an international company, flavored with challenging work, with a highly motivated team, mixed with professional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bolivar Voice

Bolivar Voice

Bolivar, MO
41
Followers
176
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bolivar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Marshfield, MO
City
Bolivar, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Exercise#Mo Nomad Health#Nomad#Working At Safe Haven#Assembler Adecco#Missouri Woodstock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy