Nashville, TN

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Nashville Times
 7 days ago

(Nashville, TN) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

1. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

2. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

3. Sales Rep From Home / Remote - Leads Available - Part / Full Time

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

4. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

5. Salesforce Administrator - Remote - $120k+

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a Salesforce Administrator with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us Industry leading company looking to bring on a Salesforce Administrator to take over our Salesforce ...

6. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

7. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available)

🏛️ Lead Forensics

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive $50,000 Base Salary $85,000k OTE Atlanta, GA - Flexible Remote Working Available Lead Forensics is one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. We can identify other ...

8. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

10. Customer Service Rep - HR Benefits - up to 1K Bonuses - Remote

🏛️ Empyrean Benefit Solutions

📍 Nashville, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Empyrean is currently seeking enthusiastic customer service representatives for Annual Enrollment. We are looking for future employees that have a passion for serving others and an aptitude to learn ...

