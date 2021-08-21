Hiring Now: These roles are open in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Uvalde.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Uvalde:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. TX-OT-Uvalde- $36.94 / HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

3. Professional Service Coordinator Home Health Marketer

🏛️ Carter Healthcare

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our goal is always to help people live better lives . Our business depends largely on the marketing abilities of our Professional Services Coordinators (PSC). As a PSC, you will serve as a public ...

4. Dietary Aide

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 La Pryor, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $8.25 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and ...

5. Restaurant Team Member - 2111 E Main St (Uvalde, TX) - Unit # 409

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

6. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

7. CDL A Truck Driver - Earn $82k a Year!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Batesville, TX

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Sand Truck Drivers in Pleasanton, TX - Home Daily! What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Great pay! * Scheduled days off! * Home daily! * A company that cares about your safety ...

8. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

9. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Uvalde, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Uvalde, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...