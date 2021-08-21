Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Baxley

(BAXLEY, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Baxley.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baxley:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Baxley, GA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,590 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alma, GA

💰 $3,590 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Alma, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alma, GA

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Alma, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Jesup, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Warehouse- Thaw Room

🏛️ SelecSource

📍 Lyons, GA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Overview Warehouse Job Positions open in Lyons!!We have an excellent opportunity for you!!SelecSource is now hiring for Warehouse positions in Manufacturing environment. Do not delay ...

6. CAM On-Call : M-F 9am-4pm

🏛️ United Cerebral Palsy of GA

📍 Glennville, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Community Access Mentor *VOTED ATLANTA'S TOP WORKPLACE 2018* Earn up to $13 to $15 per hour Free Medical Coverage Paid Training POSITION DESCRIPTION JOB TITLE: Community Access Mentor On-Call(CAM-ONC ...

7. RETAIL ASSOCIATE

🏛️ Goodwill Southeast Georgia

📍 Baxley, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to grow your RETAIL career as a RETAIL ASSOCIATE, by working for a company that provides competitive pay, generous benefits and Paid Time Off, opportunities for career growth, and FREE ...

8. Flexo Press Operator

🏛️ GIRO PACK INC

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Giro Pack, Inc. USA has immediate openings for Flexo Press Operator positions in their Vidalia, GA location. We are looking for candidates that are experienced, dedicated, dynamic and innovative to ...

9. Construction-Line Worker Up to $31/hour!

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Glennville, GA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004580 "Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

10. Automotive Sales

🏛️ Woody Folsom Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Automotive Sales to become an integral part of our team! You will gauge sales opportunities and provide extensive customer service to all clients. Responsibilities: * Educate and ...