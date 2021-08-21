Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Springfield, MA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Springfield-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Life Insurance Sales / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Springfield, MA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

2. Security Officer - All Shifts

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 South Windsor, CT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT Job Title: Security Guard - All Shifts Location: South Windsor, CT Environment: Lobby Area Pay Rate: $14.86/hr Shift & Hours Available: Full-time and Part-time Hours ...

3. Part Time School Van Driver-- Paid Training - $16/hr

🏛️ Van Pool

📍 Springfield, MA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

If you are looking for the job that gives you the perfect combo of Pay, Benefits, & Flexibility, you just found it! Being a Van Driver for Van Pool Transportation gives you the pay you deserve, the ...

4. Sales Consultant - Part Time. $20.00/hr Training Pay!

🏛️ CarMax

📍 Hartford, CT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

7286 - Hartford - 89 Weston St, Hartford, Connecticut, 06120 CarMax, the way your career should be! Driven by the desire to provide an iconic customer experience At CarMax, we ensure customers can ...

5. Part Time Warehouse Shipping Associate

🏛️ Granite City Electric Supply Company

📍 Chicopee, MA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Granite City Electric Supply is the area's premiere electrical distributor serving electrical contractors as well as residential, commercial and industrial customers for over 90 years. With branches ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Springfield, MA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Hartford, CT

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

8. Retail Assembly Tech - Part Time

🏛️ T-ROC

📍 Hadley, MA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Retail Assembly Tech (Part Time) IMMEDIATE HIRING! UP TO $18-$21/HR INCLUDING BASE PAY AND PRODUCTIVITY INCENTIVE Summary of Position: Simply put; our Assembly Technician's understand how ...