Sturgis, MI

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Sturgis

Posted by 
Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 7 days ago

(STURGIS, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Sturgis.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sturgis:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYsloMZ00

1. Med Surg RN - Registered Nurse

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Kendallville, IN

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing provider, partnering with a hospital in Kendallville, IN to provide a Med-Surg RN for a travel assignment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Goshen)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Goshen, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Math & English Teachers - Full-Time - Kalamazoo, MI

🏛️ Therapy Source

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As part of our mission to pave the way for childrens success worldwide, Therapy Source is currently seeking full-time Math and English Teachers to provide in-person services to high school students ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. HR Generalist

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Elkhart, IN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ajilon is seeking an Human Resources Generalist for a Direct Hire, Permanent Placement position with a client in Elkhart, Indiana. In this role, you will be responsible for recruitment, pre ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Package Sorter

🏛️ National Star Services

📍 Coldwater, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start immediately!!!! We are hiring Sorters in Coldwater, MI. to join our team. No previous work experience required!. Apply Today! Schedule: Saturday to Monday 1st Shift 6:00am to 6:30pm Pay Rate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Restaurant Shift Manager Noodles Amp; Company at Noodles & Company Just Posted Today

🏛️ Noodles & Company

📍 Elkhart, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant Shift Manager Noodles Amp; Company - Noodles & Company Restaurant Shift Manager - Noodles & Company Pay is $12.00-$15.00 an hour + TIPS (Average Total Hourly Rate is $14.00-$17.00) About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Care Specialist

🏛️ Sovereign Staffing Group

📍 Elkhart, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Customer Care Rep - Omnichannel Serving customers and community starts with the very best people doing their very best work. If you are inspired to learn, expand your circle, take risks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Material Handler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Three Rivers, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is currently assisting a local client, recruiting for Material Handler jobs in Three Rivers, MI. These Material Handler jobs are temp to hire opportunities, with starting pay $15.00/hr! We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Postpartum Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in MI- Kalamazoo, MI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,918 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Elkhart, IN

💰 $2,918 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Elkhart, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Sturgis Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

