Concordia, KS

Job alert: These jobs are open in Concordia

Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 7 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Concordia companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Concordia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYslnTq00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1640.16 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Belleville, KS

💰 $1,640 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Belleville, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1640 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Concordia)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Concordia, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Journeyman Ironworkers

🏛️ GRUS Construction

📍 Jamestown, KS

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Ironworkers needed for a commercial project in the Jamestown, KS area. You must hold a current AWS cert; either 2g, 3g, 4g, or 6g. Job duties will include bolting up, laying deck, welding ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Supplement Your Income Delivering With EatStreet - Earn $16+ per hour

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Delphos, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up people's hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ G.L. Huyett

📍 Concordia, KS

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative Compensation: Starting pay of $36,000-42,000/yr Location: Minneapolis, KS Take Pride in Supporting Customers Around the World! G.L. Huyett is a progressive and growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Concordia, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Tire Processing / Recycling Laborers, Monday - Friday

🏛️ Champlin Tire Recycling, Inc

📍 Concordia, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

301 Cedar Street, Concordia, KS 66901 Tire-Processing Laborers Very Competitive Starting Wage & Benefits!! $14/ Hour Starting Pay! Full-Time Position Champlin Tire Recycling, Inc. (CTRI) is a family ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Civil Engineer

🏛️ Campbell & Johnson, P.A.

📍 Concordia, KS

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description: Campbell & Johnson, PA offers comprehensive and professional architectural, land surveying, and civil engineering services for many clients across Kansas for new or renovation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Human Resources Specialist

🏛️ G.L. Huyett

📍 Concordia, KS

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry-Level to Learn World Class Talent Management G.L. Huyett is a family-owned industrial distributor with a true "people-first" orientation in which talent management is embraced as a corporate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Alpha Medical Group

📍 Beloit, KS

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist practice is seeking a qualified physician for KS. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Serve as the Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Economy#National Agents Alliance#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home#Ctri
