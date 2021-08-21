Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Mitchell

(MITCHELL, SD) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mitchell companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mitchell:

1. SD - PT - Britton - $47.77 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

Lighthouse Medical Staffing

Fulton, SD

$47 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapist

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,831 per week

Vivian Health

Mitchell, SD

$1,831 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Mitchell, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

3. Sales Director

The Arndt Agency

Mitchell, SD

$90,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

The Arndt Agency is currently hiring for a full-time B2B Sales Director to take on a leadership role in the Bismarck/Mandan area. This sales director position offers rapid income growth, monthly ...

4. Associate Attorney

The Jacobs Law LLC

Mitchell, SD

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Associate Attorney licensed in South Dakota to become a part of our team and to assist in establishing and leading a satellite office! You will represent clients in legal ...

5. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mitchell)

National Agents Alliance

Mitchell, SD

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Customer Service Coordinator $3,750/mo - Vern Eide of Mitchell

Vern Eide Motorcars Inc.

Mitchell, SD

$70,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Vern Eide of Mitchell is currently looking for somebody with Customer Service skills to assist in scheduling and to keep our customers informed during their time spent in our Service Departments

7. Automotive Detailer $15/hr - Vern Eide of Mitchell

Vern Eide Motorcars Inc.

Mitchell, SD

$15 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a thorough, responsible Detailer who will adhere to provide quality automotive cleaning services to our customers. The Detailer will clean vehicles according to company standards ...

8. Personal Care Assistant/Certified Medication Aide (PCA/CMA)- Calling All Caregivers!

Edgewood Group

Mitchell, SD

$13 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Calling all CAREGIVERS! Our Edgewood Mitchell community is currently seeking a compassionate, dedicated and fun-loving individual to join our team as a Personal Care Assistant/Certified Medication ...

9. Manager - Mitchell

Arbys

Mitchell, SD

$13 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

10. Unit Director

Abbott House

Mitchell, SD

$18 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting wage: $18.00 / Hour Full Time Position . Unit Directors have strong leadership skills and are able to work with staff to ensure all residents are supervised closely, that needs are met and ...