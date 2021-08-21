Cancel
Crane, TX

These Crane companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Crane Post
Crane Post
 7 days ago

(Crane, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Crane are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYslliO00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($3280/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $3,280 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Service Contractor

🏛️ Palm Harbor Homes Manufacturing

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Palm Harbor Homes has an immediate opening for an Independent Service Contractor to perform Trim outs and warranty repairs on our manufactured homes in the Houston and surrounding areas. What's In It ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Fellow - Attorney - Rural

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Fellowship - Attorney - Rural CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas (LANWT) seeks a dynamic, self-starting individual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Residential Alarm Installation Technician

🏛️ Safe Streets USA

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"We exist to enhance the quality of life of people everywhere through protecting what they value most." In staying true to our SAFESTREETS' Mission Statement, we have immediate openings for Smart ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Staff Attorney - Odessa

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Odessa, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

