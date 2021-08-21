Cancel
Santa Rosa, NM

Job alert: These Santa Rosa jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Times
Santa Rosa Times
 7 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Santa Rosa companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Santa Rosa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYsljww00

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Santa Rosa)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Santa Rosa, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...



2. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Santa Rosa, NM

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...



3. CDL- A Local Truck Driver - Fuel / Home Daily

🏛️ Pilot Flying J

📍 Santa Rosa, NM

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $25.00 to $26.00 per hour, OT after 40 hours We are currently seeking an experienced Fuel Transport Driver with an excellent driving record. The right candidate will have a Class A CDL with ...



4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Santa Rosa, NM

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...



Santa Rosa Times

Santa Rosa Times

