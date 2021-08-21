Cancel
Valdez, AK

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Valdez

Valdez Times
 7 days ago

(VALDEZ, AK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Valdez.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Valdez:


1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3159 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $3,159 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Valdez, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 17 weeks Pay: $3159 ...

2. Breakfast Cook

🏛️ Valdez Airport Mancamp

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FULL TIME POSISTION AVAILABLE 40+ HOURS / WEEK We are seeking a Breakfast Cook to join our dedicated kitchen staff! You will assist in the preparation, cooking, and presentation of meals in our ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,059 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $3,059 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Valdez, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3059 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $3,059 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Valdez, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 17 weeks Pay ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,411 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $1,411 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Valdez, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

6. Dishwasher Server / Housekeeper

🏛️ Valdez Airport Mancamp

📍 Valdez, AK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Requesting a dishwasher who would be willing to put in time to help housekeeping when needed. Dishwashing is as of now an evening job that requires little training and no experience. Other tasks ...

ABOUT

With Valdez Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

