A job on your schedule? These Melbourne positions offer flexible hours

(Melbourne, FL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Melbourne-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Fellsmere Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSN

📍 Fellsmere, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy, educating ...

3. Sebastian Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSNi, LLC

📍 Sebastian, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Details Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy ...

4. Retail Sales Associate - Part Time $10.00 to $18.00/hr

🏛️ Revolutions Cyclery

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary Hiring an experienced Retail Sales Associate. You will help every customer by discovering their needs and finding the products and services that gives them the best cycling experience ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Palm Bay, FL

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Physician / Surgery - General / Florida / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

8. Stocker Parttime

🏛️ Northern Tool + Equipment

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Northern Tool + Equipment is currently hiring for part time Stockers! Pay starting at $12 per hour Job Summary: Our stockers keep our retail stores organized and our shelves full for our ...