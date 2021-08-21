Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melbourne, FL

A job on your schedule? These Melbourne positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Melbourne News Watch
Melbourne News Watch
 7 days ago

(Melbourne, FL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Melbourne-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bYslhBU00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Fellsmere Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSN

📍 Fellsmere, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy, educating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sebastian Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSNi, LLC

📍 Sebastian, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Details Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Sales Associate - Part Time $10.00 to $18.00/hr

🏛️ Revolutions Cyclery

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Summary Hiring an experienced Retail Sales Associate. You will help every customer by discovering their needs and finding the products and services that gives them the best cycling experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Palm Bay, FL

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Physician / Surgery - General / Florida / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Stocker Parttime

🏛️ Northern Tool + Equipment

📍 Melbourne, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Northern Tool + Equipment is currently hiring for part time Stockers! Pay starting at $12 per hour Job Summary: Our stockers keep our retail stores organized and our shelves full for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
113
Followers
190
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Life Insurance#Hsn#Llc Sebastian#Vohra Wound Physicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy