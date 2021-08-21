Work remotely in Pleasanton — these positions are open now

(Pleasanton, TX) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Executive Recruiter - 100% Remote

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Executive Recruiter - 100% Remote CyberCoders has been around for 15+ years working with the top clients in the nation. We out perform our competitors due to our cutting edge internal software ...

2. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

3. Remote Bilingual Spanish Licensed Health Insurance Agent $21/hrs

🏛️ Connexion Point

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Connexion Point, an Integrity Marketing Company, is an award-winning, tech-enabled healthcare services company specializing in customized contact center services with offices in Utah, Florida, Texas ...

4. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

5. Administrative Assistant - TX San Antonio

🏛️ WESTCARE INC

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location San Antonio - 1023 N Pine - San Antonio, TX Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range $24,000.00 - $30,000.00 Salary/year ...

6. Work from Home Medicare Sales Consultant

🏛️ Hola Doctor

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medicare Sales Consultant (Remote) Work from your Home Office and get Paid Weekly with qualified Sales Leads! $1500.00 New Hire Bonus Do you want to join an exciting, innovating company? Are you ...

7. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Leming, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 San Antonio, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...