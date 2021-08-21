Cancel
Rio Grande City, TX

Start tomorrow? Rio Grande City companies hiring immediately

Rio Grande City News Watch
 7 days ago

(Rio Grande City, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Rio Grande City-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYslfQ200

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Rio Grande City, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Insurance Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Prime Integrity Insurance Agency LLC

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a motivated customer focused individual to join our team as an Insurance Customer Service Representative which is compassionate about helping others. Responsibilities * Immediately ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Rio Grande City, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Rio Grande City, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. School Monitor - IDEA Rio Grande City College Prep (Immediate Opening)

🏛️ IDEA Public Schools

📍 Rio Grande City, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Position at IDEA Public Schools About IDEA Public Schools: At IDEA Public Schools, we believe in college for ALL and we are committed to ensuring that all our students graduate from ...

6. ADT Installation Technician/WEEKLY PAY/PAID TRAINING/START ASAP!

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Mission, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven Security, the largest Authorized ADT Dealer in the country, operating in over 50+ markets, is currently seeking installation professionals for our expanding McAllen, TX region. Safe Haven ...

