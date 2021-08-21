Cancel
Bieber, CA

Ready for a change? These Bieber jobs are accepting applications

Bieber Today
Bieber Today
 7 days ago

(BIEBER, CA) Companies in Bieber are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bieber:


1. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1700 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $1,700 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Fall River Mills, CA. Shift: Flex Shift Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1700 / Week ...

2. CA - Laboratory CLS $95 HOUSING AVAILABLE - $90.51 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reports To: Laboratory ManagerPOSITION SUMMARY:Responsible for producing accurate and timely lab test results and phlebotomy as required. Maintains Clinical Laboratory inventory and performs various ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,490 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $2,490 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,131 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $2,131 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied ...

