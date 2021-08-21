Hiring Now: These roles are open in Kill Devil Hills

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kill Devil Hills companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kill Devil Hills:

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,000 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nags Head, NC

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Nags Head, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ State Association Marketing

📍 Kill Devil Hills, NC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a second Career not just another dead end job? Do you have a proven track record in sales and enjoy helping others? Do you want to earn what you are worth based on your effort and ...

3. Painter - Kills Devils Hills, NC

🏛️ TECH PAINTING CO.

📍 Kill Devil Hills, NC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy working with your hands? Do you find satisfaction when completing a project? Are you motivated by making people around you better? Are you authorized to work in the United States? How ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kill Devil Hills, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Retail Positions

🏛️ Staff Outsourcing Service

📍 Kitty Hawk, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staff Outsourcing Service is hiring for retail positions to work in Kitty Hawk - various shifts available. Full time and Part time positions available. Weekly pay - rate depending on shift worked

6. Floor Technician

🏛️ Staff Outsourcing Service

📍 Kitty Hawk, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced Floor Technician (sweep, scrub, buff, mop, wax and strip) needed for overnight work. Immediate need! Weekly pay starting @ $18-20/hr. Company Description Staff Outsourcing Service (SOS ...

7. Travel Ultrasound Technologist - $2,440 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nags Head, NC

💰 $2,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Allied Staffing is seeking a travel Ultrasound Technologist for a travel job in Nags Head, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Ultrasound Technologist

8. Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner or Physician's Assistant (NP/PA)

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Nags Head, NC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Preventive Medicine opening in Nags Head, North Carolina. This and other nurse practitioner jobs brought to you by NursingJobCafe.com Job Description & Requirements Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner or ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kill Devil Hills, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Kill Devil Hills, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...