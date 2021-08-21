Cancel
Big Spring, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Big Spring

Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 7 days ago

(BIG SPRING, TX) Companies in Big Spring are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Big Spring:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYslZ4Y00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Big Spring, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Automotive Technician Mechanic

🏛️ Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Big Spring

📍 Big Spring, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Big Spring Seeking All Level Technicians Star is family owned and operated for over 30 years! We treat our employees like family and believe taking care of customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Big Spring, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - Travel - (Psych RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Big Spring, TX

💰 $1,542 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - (Psych RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 8 D/E Pay Rate: $1399.62 - 1542.43 26 Week ContractBig Spring State Hospital is a 200-bed psychiatric ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Sales Associate - T-Mobile - $500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ T-Mobile I KCI Wireless

📍 Big Spring, TX

💰 $40,508 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIGN-ON BONUS ELIGIBLE: THIS ROLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR OUR NEW #KCIER SIGN-ON BONUS OF $500 (ask Hiring Manager or People Business Partner for complete details). Hi, there! We are KCI Wireless, and we're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Ammo Technician

🏛️ Ally Munitions

📍 Garden City, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for an Ammo Technician to help in our process of Custom Handloaded Ammunition. No ammunition loading experience necessary, but experience with general assembly-type work is a plus. Work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Security Officer

🏛️ Spring City Security, Inc

📍 Big Spring, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Security Officer to become an integral part of our team. The selected individual will patrol and secure assigned premises as well as identify risks to staff and patrons

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Big Spring, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Licensed Psychologist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker F/T or P/T

🏛️ Supportive Care

📍 Big Spring, TX

💰 $450 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Supportive Care is hiring Licensed Psychologist & Clinical Social Worker's Supportive Care is a behavioral health company with an extraordinary team of clinicians providing a full range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Big Spring, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make more than a living!! Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Big Spring area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Big Spring Today

Big Spring Today

Big Spring, TX
65
Followers
177
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Big Spring, TX
City
Spring, TX
