Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Kadoka

(KADOKA, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kadoka.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kadoka:

1. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Wall, SD

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

2. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Philip)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Pilot travel candy reset - 3 days $12 per hour starts Monday 5/17

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Murdo, SD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pilot Travel candy reset May 17-19 8-5 Independent contractor Part Time Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2203.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $2,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Philip, SD. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2203.2 / Week ...

5. SD - Certified Radiologic Technologist- $31.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Radiologic Technologists are responsible for maintaining and using diagnostic imaging equipment and supplies necessary to demonstrate portions of the human body for diagnostic and treatment purposes

6. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Murdo, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,002 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $2,002 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Philip, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

8. Travel Nurse RN - Case Management - $2,041 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $2,041 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Case Management for a travel nursing job in Philip, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Case Management * Discipline: RN * Start ...

9. SD - Critical Access RN - $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RN's assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. RN's also Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2002 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $2,002 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Philip, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2002 ...