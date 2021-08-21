Cancel
Snyder, TX

Ready for a change? These Snyder jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Snyder News Beat
Snyder News Beat
 7 days ago

(SNYDER, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Snyder companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Snyder:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYslObn00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Temp Workforce Dev Spec I-Snyder

🏛️ Texas State Job Bank

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $2,397 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Info:i TEMPORARY POSITION OF UNKNOWN DURATION.i Salary $2194.33-$2397.00 per month DOE. Job Location:i Workforce Solutions West Central Texas-SnyderiAssists job seekers and employers to fill job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make more than a living!! Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Snyder area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dietary Aide

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Colorado City, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $10.00 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Sweetwater, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and rehabilitation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2529 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $2,529 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Snyder, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2529 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Quick and Easy Daily Payments

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Dietary Cook

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $12 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Sweetwater, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and rehabilitation as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Snyder News Beat

Snyder News Beat

Snyder, TX
ABOUT

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

