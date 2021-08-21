Cancel
Bend, OR

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bend

Posted by 
Bend Journal
Bend Journal
 7 days ago

(BEND, OR) Companies in Bend are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bend:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYslNj400

1. Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - Travel - (Dialysis RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $1,371 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Renal Dialysis - (Dialysis RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 12 D/E/N Pay Rate: $1244.34 - 1371.31 With a caregiving model based on optimal patient outcomes, the ...

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

3. CDL-A Truck Drivers - Earn Top Pay Fast!

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Drivers - Earn Top Pay Fast! Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver trainers. With our ...

4. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

5. Account Executive

🏛️ Ti Piacera Ristorante

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOIN OUR TEAM Monarch is a rapidly growing software reseller looking to recruit top talent to join our team. Our team is selling state of the art IoT technology that helps companies scale their ...

6. Remote - Ski/Snowboard Sales Professional

🏛️ Curated

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work remote, talk about gear, get paid Looking for a flexible gig that won't keep you off the slopes this winter? Become a seasonal ski or snowboard expert at Curated! Curated connects people who are ...

7. Technical Writer

🏛️ Scion Staffing

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scion Technical Search has been retained to conduct a search for a highly motivated and skilled Remote Technical Writers on behalf of our client, a global software development company! This position ...

8. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

9. Food and Beverage Manager

🏛️ HORIZON HOSPITALITY (Hospitality Executive Search)

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a talented Food and Beverage Manager for a luxury boutique resort in Western Oregon area. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone that enjoys the food and beverage industry and ...

10. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1406.9 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bend, OR

💰 $1,406 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Bend, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1406.9 / Week ...

Bend Journal

Bend Journal

ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

