Job alert: These Santa Fe jobs are accepting applications

(SANTA FE, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Santa Fe.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Santa Fe:

1. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

2. Dental Hygienist RDH

🏛️ Dr Ed Stephens

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a long term full time hygienist for our busy dental practice. Great work environment, have been open more than 23 years. Must have positive attitude and team player. Enjoy meeting ...

3. Insurance Sales Agent - Columbia, MO

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Thompson, MO

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

4. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ JobFinders

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician: Are you an experienced Maintenance Technician looking for a new opportunity? JobFinders has openings available for Maintenance Technicians in Mexico, Mo.! SUMMARY: The ...

5. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Monroe City, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

6. Correctional Lieutenant - WERDCC

🏛️ Missouri State Department of Corrections

📍 Vandalia, MO

💰 $41,990 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Annual Salary: $41,990.16 Why you'll love this position: A position in the Missouri Department of Corrections is more than a job. It's a calling. Corrections employees transform lives, equipping ...

7. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ C & S Business Services

📍 Williamsburg, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C&S has immediate openings for Warehouse Associates in Linn, Missouri. Salary/Hours for Warehouse Associates: $13.20/hr. (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. with possible overtime) Warehouse Associates ...

8. Bilingual Spanish/English speaker Needed for Call Center Position

🏛️ Soft Surroundings

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Like our products? Like to talk on the phone? Interested in a 50% Employee discount? Join our team as an employee at Soft Surroundings' Mexico Sales Center. We love to hire happy people with a ...

9. CRNA / Anesthesiology / Missouri / Locum tenens / $1,360/Day CRNA Needed in Mexico, MO Job

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $1,360 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate : $170/hour (8 hour guarantee) * Overtime: $220/hour * Qualifications : CRNA * MO license required * Facility : Small Community Hospital * Schedule : May 10 and random shifts ...

10. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mexico)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mexico, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...