A new mega COVID-19 testing site goes up tomorrow in collaboration with UTEP, the City’s Department of Public Health, and the Office of Emergency Management. City health officials are urging El Pasoans to get tested for COVID-19, especially now that the Delta variant has been confirmed in our city. While most El Pasoans are still getting vaccinated, infected persons with little to no symptoms can still spread the virus to others and may lead to someone becoming seriously ill or even die.