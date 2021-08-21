Cancel
Gaffney, SC

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Gaffney

Posted by 
Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 7 days ago

(Gaffney, SC) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Gaffney-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Full & Part Time Sales - Insurance

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Spartanburg, SC

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Note: We do have a lead purchase program available, however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION. Looking for Life Insurance agents that desire to make no less than $2,000+ a week and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Associate Part- Time

🏛️ Personnel Services Unlimited

📍 Shelby, NC

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy making people happy? Do you have an appreciation for beauty and quality? Then we have the Perfect Job for You! We are now hiring a Part-Time Sales Associate to work at a local Shelby, NC ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Gastonia, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Hickory Grove, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

