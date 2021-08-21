Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Gaffney
(Gaffney, SC) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Gaffney-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Full & Part Time Sales - Insurance
🏛️ Equis Financial
📍 Spartanburg, SC
💰 $2,000 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Note: We do have a lead purchase program available, however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION. Looking for Life Insurance agents that desire to make no less than $2,000+ a week and have ...
2. Sales Associate Part- Time
🏛️ Personnel Services Unlimited
📍 Shelby, NC
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Do you enjoy making people happy? Do you have an appreciation for beauty and quality? Then we have the Perfect Job for You! We are now hiring a Part-Time Sales Associate to work at a local Shelby, NC ...
3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Gastonia, NC
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Hickory Grove, SC
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
