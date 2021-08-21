Get hired! Job openings in and around Nevada

(NEVADA, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Nevada.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nevada:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4248 per week in MO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $4,248 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Jail Adminstrator

🏛️ Vernon County Sheriff

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING! The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is now taking applications for the following full-time postion: Jail Adminstrator: $18-$19/hr POST Certified Preferred Transportation Officer: $11.43 ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Kevin Bull Inc

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $31,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer service representative working in a fast paced insurance office. Duties include answering phones, processing payments, and keeping up with client's general needs.

5. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

6. Material Handler

🏛️ Archer Daniels Midland Company

📍 Deerfield, MO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a full-time hourly (non-union) position with Growth Potential! Work is done primarily on rotating shifts with the possibility of overtime and regular weekend work. Shifts rotate between 7 AM ...

7. Case Picker

🏛️ AWG

📍 Fort Scott, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our team! Earn up to a $2000.00 hiring bonus! New Starting pay is $14.50 an hour and tops out at $18.58. Other benefits include: Medical Dental Vision Life insurance Short term disability ...

8. Store Manager Trainee

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is a thriving essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Store Manager Trainees work under the on-site Store Manager. Training is a structured nine ...

9. Family Resource Development Specialist - Part Time

🏛️ MISSOURI BAPTIST CHILDRENS HOME

📍 Butler, MO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location SEMO- Butler/Ripley Counties - , MO Position Type Part Time Education Level Bachelor's in Social Work Salary Range $17.10 Hourly Travel Percentage Up to 25% Job ...

10. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...