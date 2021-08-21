Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada, MO

Get hired! Job openings in and around Nevada

Posted by 
Nevada News Watch
Nevada News Watch
 7 days ago

(NEVADA, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Nevada.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nevada:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYslGXz00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4248 per week in MO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $4,248 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Jail Adminstrator

🏛️ Vernon County Sheriff

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING! The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is now taking applications for the following full-time postion: Jail Adminstrator: $18-$19/hr POST Certified Preferred Transportation Officer: $11.43 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Kevin Bull Inc

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $31,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer service representative working in a fast paced insurance office. Duties include answering phones, processing payments, and keeping up with client's general needs.

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Material Handler

🏛️ Archer Daniels Midland Company

📍 Deerfield, MO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a full-time hourly (non-union) position with Growth Potential! Work is done primarily on rotating shifts with the possibility of overtime and regular weekend work. Shifts rotate between 7 AM ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Case Picker

🏛️ AWG

📍 Fort Scott, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our team! Earn up to a $2000.00 hiring bonus! New Starting pay is $14.50 an hour and tops out at $18.58. Other benefits include: Medical Dental Vision Life insurance Short term disability ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Store Manager Trainee

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is a thriving essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Store Manager Trainees work under the on-site Store Manager. Training is a structured nine ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Family Resource Development Specialist - Part Time

🏛️ MISSOURI BAPTIST CHILDRENS HOME

📍 Butler, MO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location SEMO- Butler/Ripley Counties - , MO Position Type Part Time Education Level Bachelor's in Social Work Salary Range $17.10 Hourly Travel Percentage Up to 25% Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Nevada News Watch

Nevada News Watch

Nevada, MO
47
Followers
174
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nevada News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vernon County, MO
City
Nevada, MO
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Mo Nomad Health Nevada#Nomad Health#Service#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home#Growth Potential#New Starting#Cdl#Forward Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy