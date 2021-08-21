Cancel
Wailuku, HI

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Wailuku Journal
 7 days ago

(Wailuku, HI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Wailuku-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Wailuku, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Brand Ambassador Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Brand Ambassador - Prep Cook, Bar Tender, Dishwasher, Server,

🏛️ CULINARIA RESTAURANT GROUP INCORPOR

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

*HIRING IMMEDIATELY* Come join our team! The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar is a family-owned and -operated restaurant and bar in Kapalua, Maui. We're growing rapidly, and hiring part-time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Sales - Customer Service (Part-time, Full-time)

🏛️ Chapel Hats

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

SEEKING PART-TIME, FULL-TIME & MANAGEMENT POSITIONS. ADDITIONAL EARNING POTENTIAL WITH DAILY & WEEKLY BONUSES! Do you have a passion for fashion? Love hats? We are looking for team members for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Food Service Worker

🏛️ Subway Piilani, Inc

📍 Lahaina, HI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sandwich Artist to join our Subway team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. We Offer: Good pay! Flexible hours (full and part time) ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sous Chef/Line Cook

🏛️ Casanovamaui

📍 Makawao, HI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Aloha! Casanova in Makawao is currently seeking to add a full-time and part-time Sous Chef/Line Cook to join our team! We are a busy Italian restaurant located in the heart of Makawao town. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Kahului, HI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part-Time Field Mapping Lister (Field Enumerator/Canvasser) - Kahului, HI

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Kahului, HI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $14.77/per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $19.31 per hour! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and detail-oriented individuals who are skilled at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Computer Technician Field Support - MAUI, HI

🏛️ Elite

📍 Kahului, HI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Computer Hardware Repair Technician (Part-Time; Averaging 10 hrs/wk) Position Summary Responsible for performing on-site (mostly commercial businesses, some residential consumer) installation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Kahului, HI

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Kahului, HI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $18.91 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $23.45 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

