Film screens in U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland on October 29; Australia, New Zealand on October 28. Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will screen My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, in October in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film will screen in over 1,500 theaters in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland on October 29, and in Australia and New Zealand on October 28. The film will also screen in Latin America in Spanish and Portuguese. Funimation Global Group's Wakanim will screen the film in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland with English subtitles as well as in each country's respective language (except Iceland). Funimation streamed an English-subtitled trailer: