Job alert: These Siren jobs are accepting applications

(SIREN, WI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Siren companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Siren:

1. Manufacturing Engineer II

🏛️ R. Stresau Laboratory

📍 Spooner, WI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Basic Function: Responsible for various technical assignments in support of Production, Research & Development, Statistical Process Control to ensure product quality and delivery. Solve problems with ...

2. Front Office Secretary

🏛️ Andersons Collision Mechanical Towing

📍 Grantsburg, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Secretary We are actively seeking a multi-tasking individual that is well organized that can provide Excellent customer service while working in a fast-paced and high-demand environment. Daily ...

3. Event Staff

🏛️ Express Pros

📍 Pine City, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for temporary event staff to help with the Ragnar Relay Race! Event Staff will assist at various checkpoints. Ensure the checkpoints are stocked an ready for the relay racers! This is ...

4. CNA - Certified Nursing Assistant Evenings

🏛️ United Pioneer Home

📍 Siren, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time sign-on bonus: $3,000, Part-time sign-on bonus: $1,500 -Evening Shift (1:45pm-10:15pm) -Full-time/Part-time -Bonus pay available for working extra shifts/hours - Benefit Eligible based on ...

5. $16.54 an hour-4-10 Hour Days (2PM-Midnight) - Multi Skilled Operator

🏛️ DUREX PRODUCTS INC

📍 Luck, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOIN OUR TEAM TODAY - OUR TEAM IS EXPANDING! Durex is seeking a Multi-Skilled Operator on 2nd Shift within Wire Cloth and Urethane Production. Are you looking for a full-time position with a 4 day ...

6. Propane Delivery/Service Technician

🏛️ Polk-Burnett Propane Services

📍 Centuria, WI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Polk-Burnett Propane Services, Inc. is seeking an experienced, full-time propane delivery/service technician with excellent people and communication skills for its Centuria facilities. Duties include ...

7. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Rock Creek, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Rush City, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

9. Mechanical Technician

🏛️ Andersons Collision Mechanical Towing

📍 Grantsburg, WI

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a small town, family-owned company that is celebrating 37 years in business. We are a fast-paced, professional, and established business that is continuously growing and specializes in ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $80,000/Yr + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Blaine, MN

📍 Balsam Lake, WI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $80,000 Yearly - $8,500 Sign-On Bonus! IN SEARCH OF ENERGETIC INDUSTRIAL ATHLETES TO DELIVER PRODUCTS TO OUR ...