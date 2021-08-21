Cancel
Platte, SD

Job alert: These jobs are open in Platte

Platte Times
 7 days ago

(PLATTE, SD) Companies in Platte are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Platte:


1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Platte)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Platte, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - SNF - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1199.52 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Platte, SD

💰 $1,199 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Skilled Nursing Facility Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Platte, SD. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1199.52 ...

3. SD - OT - Armour/Huron - $44.58 /HR **3 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Armour, SD

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted. SNF experience preferred.Split between two facilities.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational ...

4. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Armour, SD

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Armour, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...

Platte Times

Platte, SD
ABOUT

With Platte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

