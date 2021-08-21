Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Pocatello, ID) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Pocatello are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Warehouse Grocery Food Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Blackfoot, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Restaurant Staff Fast Food

🏛️ Wendy's

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for excited, friendly crew members who are looking for a fun, high energy place to work! We offer Part-Time and Full Time opportunities, with many shifts to choose from. We grow our ...

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.50-$11.75 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Part-time job opportunities ...

7. Behavior Interventionist

🏛️ Access Point Family Services

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for Full and/or Part-Time Behavior Interventionist to join our team! Hours: Monday thru Friday, sometimes Saturdays. Hours are usually afternoon but we do have daytime hours available ...

8. Retail Stocking Associate $12.35/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

9. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- Pocatello, ID

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $15.17 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $19.74 per hour ! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...