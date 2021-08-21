Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Omak

(OMAK, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Omak.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Omak:

1. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Omak, WA

💰 $53 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Omak, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Electronic Gaming Systems Specialist

🏛️ CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION

📍 Omak, WA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Management Job Location Omak - , WA Salary Range $25.34 - $30.09 Hourly Description BASIC FUNCTIONS: E xempt. The Electronic Gaming Systems Specialist is responsible for the ...

4. Cannabis Cultivator

🏛️ Legal Smoke Consulting LLC

📍 Omak, WA

💰 $4,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your main responsibilities will be: Cultivation of Cannabis, management of Tier 3 Producer; Oversee operations at cannabis production facility. This position typically includes sourcing, cloning ...

5. Administrative Services Manager

🏛️ Okanogan County Juvenile Department

📍 Okanogan, WA

💰 $4,016 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES MANAGER The Okanogan County Department of Juvenile and Family Services is now accepting applications for Administrative Services Manager. Starting salary is $4,016 per month ...

6. Retail Sales

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Omak, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative- $30,000 to $50,000 first year earning potential! $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time Sales Associates who are genuinely devoted to finding the best solution for our ...

7. Bus Driver

🏛️ Okanogan County Transit Authority

📍 Okanogan, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

UPDATED: Bus Driver/Operator Organization: Okanogan County Transit Authority (TranGO) Location: Okanogan WA Deadline: Application review will begin September 3, 2021 and will continue until the ...

8. Dispatcher, Public Safety

🏛️ Okanogan County

📍 Okanogan, WA

💰 $3,268 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Communications Deputy Current monthly wage: $3268 - $4371 Benefits: · Medical and Dental insurance · Longevity incentive pay · Educational incentive pay · Bi-lingual incentive pay · Investment ...

9. Retail Stocking Associate $16.30/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Omak, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

10. Temporary CARES ACT Bus Monitors (RA-10779)

🏛️ CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION

📍 Omak, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Omak - , WA Position Type Temporary Education Level High School Salary Range $13.69 Hourly Description CLOSING DATE: Open Until Filled with Weekly Reviews ...