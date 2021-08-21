Job alert: These jobs are open in Old Town

(OLD TOWN, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Old Town.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Old Town:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Chiefland, FL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Litigation Attorney - REMOTE POSITION

🏛️ Shochet Law Group

📍 Trenton, FL

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Litigation Attorney - and in a REMOTE POSITION as an Option for the right Candidate - to become a part of our team! You will represent clients in legal proceedings, draw up legal ...

3. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ DBS Search Group

📍 High Springs, FL

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Diesel Mechanic to join our team! Great Pay, full benefits, 401k, uniforms, Education and Tool allowances etc. Overtime Available Responsibilities: * Repair and maintain fleet

4. Server

🏛️ Stone House Neighborhood Grill

📍 Newberry, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Servers are responsible for providing exceptional service to all customers by taking orders for food and drinks, delivering orders to the table, and ensuring that guests have an amazing ...

5. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Newberry, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DFL3 Gainesville, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DFL3 - Gainesville - 2121 North 67th ...

6. Resort Maintenance Technician - Part Time

🏛️ Sun Communities

📍 Chiefland, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resort Maintenance Technician - Part Time Southern Leisure RV Resort (STH) Do you enjoy working with your hands? Are you a maintenance professional who is looking for a dynamic and growing ...

7. Resort Housekeeper

🏛️ Sun Communities

📍 Chiefland, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resort Housekeeper Southern Leisure RV Resort (STH) If you like to clean, join our team! We are looking for a Housekeeper to work with us at one of our resort locations. You will help us ensure our ...

8. Action Assistance Team

🏛️ Ray Land, Inc

📍 Branford, FL

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BACKGROUND Our organization provides high quality, products & services to governments as well as our internal company projects ranging from real construction to software development, and fresh ...

9. Mortgage Loan Processor

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Newberry, FL

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mortgage Loan Processor If you are a Mortgage Loan Processor with experience, please read on! What You Need for this Position - Processing - FHA - VA - Conventional So, if you are a Mortgage Loan ...

10. Nurse LPN or RN

🏛️ Vetus Foundation

📍 Trenton, FL

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-County Nursing Home is currently seeking a Night Shift/Weekend Nurse, the position is open to a Licensed Practical Nurse or a Registered Nurse of FL. The position is full time. Come and be apart ...