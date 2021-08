CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Folklife Center will be the host for an event to commemorate the Battle of Blair Mountain. Both, the Fairmont State University and the Frank and Jane Gabor W.Va. Folklife Center invites the public to join them to learn and talk about the 100th anniversary of the historic battle. The event is free and will take place on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.