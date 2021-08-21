Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Holbrook

(HOLBROOK, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Holbrook companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Holbrook:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Holbrook)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Field Service Technician- HVAC

🏛️ Courtney Group LLC

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work out of Home office, travel up to 50% regionally. Most of the work will be in the Holbrook and surrounding areas. No weekend work required. All travel expenses paid and office expenses/supplies ...

4. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

5. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $13.00 - $13.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time job ...

6. Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

🏛️ National Staffing Solutions

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice/Primary Care opening in Holbrook, Arizona. This and other nurse practitioner jobs brought to you by NursingJobCafe.com At National Staffing Solutions, we have the privilege and honor ...

7. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

8. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco Foods

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Avg. $75,000+ First Year - Sign-On in Select Locations Pay and Bonuses Vary by location, Apply for details Local Routes - Get Home Daily Sysco is the global ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions

🏛️ Roadrunner - LTL Owner Operator

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $7,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking LTL Linehaul CDL-A Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Truck Drivers! Solos earn up to $4,000 weekly - Teams earn up to $7,000 weekly Are you ready to be your own boss and own your own ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...