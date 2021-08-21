Start immediately with these jobs in Buffalo

Cancel
(Buffalo, NY) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Buffalo-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYskcao00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Tonawanda, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work-from-Home - Temporary Customer Service Representative - Starts 8/16!

🏛️ Navient

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Navient BPONavient has immediate openings for temporary, Customer Service Representatives, to support our growing customer base working from your home office. We seek reliable and solutions oriented ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ Workforce Providers

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Immediately Hiring!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $1,008 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $927-$1,008 WEEKLY PAY $48,204-$52,431 Top CPM: 0.42 SplitEffective Pay / Mile: $0.434 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 3-4 Days Home Every 3-4 Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Teams will live load in Nampa, ID ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

