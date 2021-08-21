Editorial wrongly equates Ohio Democrats with Republicans in partisan redistricting
In psychology, “projection” is a process by which people attribute their own shortcomings and moral failures onto others. For instance, if a state political party exploits its majority position to gerrymander voting districts, the miscreants behind that effort will usually engage in projection. They will justify their antidemocratic, morally repugnant behavior by assigning those shortcomings to their political opponents.www.cleveland.com
