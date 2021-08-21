Cancel
Fredericksburg, VA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Times
 7 days ago

(Fredericksburg, VA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Fredericksburg are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYskZtV00

1. Appointment Setter/Call Center

🏛️ Prince William Home Improvement

📍 Quantico, VA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PERFECT PART-TIME JOB! Award winning specialty remodeling company needs assertive, energetic, persuasive lead generators to work in our Woodbridge, VA Call Center. Ideal candidate will exhibit: Great ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Triangle, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE - SEM

🏛️ ICA Claims

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* Part time and full time hours available · Great pay! · Flexible schedule. · Minimal travel. · Must be 18 or older. We're looking for independent, ambitious, positive and dependable individuals

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Class A truck driver

🏛️ Truck with Jed Logistics

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $175 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

A major company is now hiring Part Time drivers. This is an excellent opportunity for drivers just looking for something to do to earn quick cash. This account also offers drivers part time work who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Experienced Reset Merchandiser Ruther Glen, VA

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Ruther Glen, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time reset Merchandiser Set dates and hours. 2/9, 10 & 11 8am-5pm 2/16, 17 & 18 8am-5pm $12 an hour Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising company that provides retail ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part-Time Event Appointment Setter

🏛️ MR. FIX-IT

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $10 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MR.FIX-IT Home Remodeling Part-Time Event Appointment Setter Part-Time Flexible Hours! Job description Are you a Positive and Outgoing person? Do you want to be a part of a team that will help you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Luna

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Are you looking for an opportunity that allows you the freedom of a flexible schedule while still making some serious money? Luna has the opportunity for you! Luna is currently looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Domino's Pizza Delivery Driver - Ashland - 4265

🏛️ Triple Virginia C dba Domino's Pizza

📍 Ruther Glen, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

"Do you like money in your pocket? Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules, growth opportunities and great wages. Domino ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Evening Stocker/Sales - Part Time

🏛️ Northern Tool + Equipment

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Northern Tool + Equipment is currently hiring for Part Time Stockers! Pay starting at $13 per hour * Evening stocking/sales. 4-5 hour shift, 3-4 days/week. Job Summary: Our stockers keep ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Fredericksburg Times

With Fredericksburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

