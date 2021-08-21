Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Fredericksburg

(Fredericksburg, VA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Fredericksburg are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Appointment Setter/Call Center

PERFECT PART-TIME JOB! Award winning specialty remodeling company needs assertive, energetic, persuasive lead generators to work in our Woodbridge, VA Call Center. Ideal candidate will exhibit: Great ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE - SEM

* Part time and full time hours available · Great pay! · Flexible schedule. · Minimal travel. · Must be 18 or older. We're looking for independent, ambitious, positive and dependable individuals

4. CDL Class A truck driver

A major company is now hiring Part Time drivers. This is an excellent opportunity for drivers just looking for something to do to earn quick cash. This account also offers drivers part time work who ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Experienced Reset Merchandiser Ruther Glen, VA

Part Time reset Merchandiser Set dates and hours. 2/9, 10 & 11 8am-5pm 2/16, 17 & 18 8am-5pm $12 an hour Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising company that provides retail ...

7. Part-Time Event Appointment Setter

MR.FIX-IT Home Remodeling Part-Time Event Appointment Setter Part-Time Flexible Hours! Job description Are you a Positive and Outgoing person? Do you want to be a part of a team that will help you ...

8. Outside Sales Representative

Job Summary Are you looking for an opportunity that allows you the freedom of a flexible schedule while still making some serious money? Luna has the opportunity for you! Luna is currently looking ...

9. Domino's Pizza Delivery Driver - Ashland - 4265

"Do you like money in your pocket? Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules, growth opportunities and great wages. Domino ...

10. Evening Stocker/Sales - Part Time

Description Northern Tool + Equipment is currently hiring for Part Time Stockers! Pay starting at $13 per hour * Evening stocking/sales. 4-5 hour shift, 3-4 days/week. Job Summary: Our stockers keep ...