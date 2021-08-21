Cancel
Tower Hill, IL

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Tower Hill

Tower Hill Digest
 7 days ago

(TOWER HILL, IL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Tower Hill companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tower Hill:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYskNY100

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Beecher City, IL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3312 per week in IL- Decatur, IL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $3,312 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Instrumentation & Electrical Technician

🏛️ Advance Services Inc

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* This contract position is a 6 month opportunity. * Pays $35- $38/hr. depending on education and experience. * 40 hrs. per week- paid weekly! * All positions require a drug screen and background check

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Estimator Construction

🏛️ Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction, Inc.

📍 Shelbyville, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Estimating , on-site project assessments, customer relations reading blueprints, auto CAD, Bluebeam, Microsoft vendor and subcontractor price negotiations generate estimated job reports

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Automotive Service Technician

🏛️ Boarman's Auto Sales

📍 Shelbyville, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Automotive Service Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive vehicles. Responsibilities: * Diagnose ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Laboratory Technician

🏛️ Experis

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with an industry-leading multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation on a 4-month contracted basis with both the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Related Management

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Related Management is currently seeking an experienced Maintenance Technician to join us at a 212 unit affordable community in Decatur, IL. Responsibilities include: * Completion of resident work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Taylorville, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Office Admistrator/receptionist

🏛️ JD Properties Plus

📍 Decatur, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This person would help with day to day activities if necessary take in rents, answer questions from tenants occasionally and answer questions from owners, answer calls, track and process applications

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Beecher City, IL

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Tower Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

