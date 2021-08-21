A job on your schedule? These Stockton positions offer flexible hours

(Stockton, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Stockton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Customer Service - Part-Time - 3rd Shift

Swipejobs for Premier Employee Solutions

Stockton, CA

$19 hourly

Part-Time



Apply Today, Work Today Weekly Pay Part-time $19.00/hr Shifts Available: 3rd Shift: 11:00pm -7:30am, Saturday & Sunday Job Description: We are Hiring Immediately for a Welcome Center associate ...

2. Class A Truck Driver

A&A Concrete Supply

Stockton, CA

$26 hourly

Part-Time



CLASS A TRUCK DRIVER - Part Time (Less than 30 hours per work week) We are hiring Class A Drivers with previous experience for local work delivering aggregate and cementitious materials to various ...

3. Retail Merchandiser - Part Time - Livermore, CA

tngretail

Livermore, CA

$14 hourly

Part-Time



Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Join us as a Retail Merchandiser. This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks with daily schedules you set yourself. As a Retail ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

Assurance

Modesto, CA

$61,100 yearly

Part-Time



Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Ropes Course Attendant

Great Wolf Lodge

Manteca, CA

$15 hourly

Part-Time



Ropes Course Attendant ($15.00 Hourly - Part Time) TheRopes Course Attendantensures customer safety and satisfaction while guests navigate across bridges and ropes to Howlers Peak. The Attendant is ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

CareInHomes

Stockton, CA

$15 hourly

Part-Time



Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...