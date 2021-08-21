Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

A job on your schedule? These Stockton positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 7 days ago

(Stockton, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Stockton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYskKtq00

1. Customer Service - Part-Time - 3rd Shift

🏛️ Swipejobs for Premier Employee Solutions

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Apply Today, Work Today Weekly Pay Part-time $19.00/hr Shifts Available: 3rd Shift: 11:00pm -7:30am, Saturday & Sunday Job Description: We are Hiring Immediately for a Welcome Center associate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ A&A Concrete Supply

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CLASS A TRUCK DRIVER - Part Time (Less than 30 hours per work week) We are hiring Class A Drivers with previous experience for local work delivering aggregate and cementitious materials to various ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Merchandiser - Part Time - Livermore, CA

🏛️ tngretail

📍 Livermore, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Join us as a Retail Merchandiser. This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks with daily schedules you set yourself. As a Retail ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Ropes Course Attendant

🏛️ Great Wolf Lodge

📍 Manteca, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ropes Course Attendant ($15.00 Hourly - Part Time) TheRopes Course Attendantensures customer safety and satisfaction while guests navigate across bridges and ropes to Howlers Peak. The Attendant is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Stockton, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
527
Followers
399
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manteca, CA
City
Stockton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#30 Hours#Part Time Job#3rd Shift#Retail Merchandiser#Prudential#Attendantensures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy