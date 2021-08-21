Cancel
Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Rockland

Rockland Dispatch
(ROCKLAND, ID) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Rockland.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rockland:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYskEbU00

1. Insurance Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Crystal Summit Insurance Services, LLC.

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Launch a career that is more true to you! If you enjoy interacting with people, providing outstanding customer service, and are looking for a rewarding career, Crystal Summit Insurance Services, LLC ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Financial Technician, Accounts Payable - Pocatello

🏛️ Idaho Division of Human Resources

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Financial Technician, Accounts Payable - Pocatello Print ( Apply Financial Technician, Accounts Payable - Pocatello Salary $15.35 - $19.19 Hourly Location Pocatello, ID Job Type Full Time Department ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $14.50 an hour R15941 Lawn Specialist 4888 Valenty Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist role ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Barista Bartender $7.25 PLUS TIPS

🏛️ Crafted A Beverage Co

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $7 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a friendly person to come work at a fun Coffee Shop here in Downtown Pocatello where we host networking events, open mic on Thursdays and many more. We are looking for someone that works ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Commercial Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Mutual Insurance

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mutual Insurance Associates is looking for its next Commercial Lines Customer Service Representative . We have been helping our community and its residents since 1974 and need a Customer Service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.50-$11.75 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Part-time job opportunities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Structural Engineer

🏛️ iHire

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is for a structural engineer in a consulting engineering firm serving industrial clients. You will participate in the design of a wide variety of systems and structures for a range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all ID

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Rockland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

