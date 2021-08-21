Cancel
Waimea, HI

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Waimea

Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
 7 days ago

(WAIMEA, HI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Waimea.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Waimea:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYskBxJ00

1. HAWAII-* URGENT OB RN NEEDED- ASAP START - $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Waimea, HI

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staff RN on 5 bed OB Unit which includes: Antepartum, Labor and Delivery, Postpartum, Nursery and Outpatient Testing.2. Equipment utilized in the unit/dept. (Is there computerized charting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $4,219 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Waimea, HI

💰 $4,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Waimea, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1938.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Waimea, HI

💰 $1,938 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Waimea, HI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1886.04 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Waimea, HI

💰 $1,886 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Waimea, HI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1886.04 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Registered Nurse - LDRP - 13 Week Contract ($1850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Waimea, HI

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're excited to offer a rewarding opportunity for Registered Nurses experienced at caring for mothers in labor and delivery or maternity units for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Waimea Journal

Waimea Journal

Waimea, HI
ABOUT

With Waimea Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

