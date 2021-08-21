Ready for a change? These Holdrege jobs are accepting applications

(HOLDREGE, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Holdrege companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Holdrege:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Holdrege, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Sales Manager (Personal Trainers Highly Recommended)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Here at Family First Life, we have the best mortgage protection program in the business and we have a serious demand nationwide. Can you imagine a product that everybody NEEDS( not just want), and ...

3. Nurse Practitioner OR Physician Assistant

🏛️ HCRC Staffing

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a full time Physician Assistant Nurse Practitioner for an outpatient private practice in Kearney NE Salary/bonus $110,000 - $130,000 plus bonus Benefits : * PTO * Employee Discounts * Free ...

4. Property Inspectors Needed FT/PT

🏛️ Metro Public Adjustment

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Inspectors Needed FT/PT 27 Year Old Company To set up an interview with Jay click this link: -interview-for-property-inspections- position?month=2020 -08 Bring your life/work experience to a ...

5. Automotive Service Technician / 19-02867

🏛️ Janssen and Son's Ford Quick Lane

📍 Holdrege, NE

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY : Service Technicians, SUMMARY Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center has immediate openings for service technicians. Quick Lane offers an excellent work environment in a state-of-the-art facility. We ...

6. Production Worker

🏛️ Arrow Workforce Solutions

📍 Lexington, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are urgently hiring at competitive rates. Employment is temporary with options to grow. Apply today! Start ASAP! Shifts Monday - Saturday ( 6:00 am - 3:00 pm ) Monday - Saturday ( 3:00 pm - 12:00 ...

7. Lawncare Team Member

🏛️ Graczyk Lawn & Landscape

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Graczyk Lawn & Landscape, an award winning company based in Kearney, has an exciting opening for a full time, seasonal, lawn mowing team member. We are only looking for a long term, highly motivated ...

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

9. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Holdrege, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

10. Mobile Disc Jockey

🏛️ Complete weddings + events

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $53 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Perhaps the funnest job you will ever have! Recruiting talented individuals to begin training now! Top DJs earn up to $22.85/hour with experience, and generally earn $100-$300+ per event (plus tips