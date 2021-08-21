Work remotely in Auburn — these positions are open now

(Auburn, AL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Auburn, AL

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

2. Senior iOS Engineer, iOS Engineer, Mobile Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior iOS Engineer, iOS Engineer, Mobile Engineer If you are a Senior Mobile Engineer - iOS with experience, please read on! This is a 100% REMOTE position but must be in one of the following US ...

3. Digital Marketing Specialist

🏛️ Boulo Solutions

📍 Opelika, AL

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Boulo Solutions is sourcing candidates for an Alabama based client looking to hire a Digital Marketing/Google Analytics Specialist to join their team for a part time remote position. About the ...

4. Remote Insurance Sales - No Cold Calling #ARG1

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 34

📍 Opelika, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

6. Customer Care Specialist

🏛️ Chic Soul

📍 Opelika, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Must be available to work nights, weekends, and holidays, although most hours will be M-F 8am-5pm. **While some shifts are able to be worked remotely, this is not a "remote" position. Are you the ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Auburn, AL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

9. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Auburn, AL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...