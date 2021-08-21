Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fullerton

(FULLERTON, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fullerton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fullerton:

1. VARSITY BASEBALL COACH AND BUS DRIVER

TWIN RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT

Genoa, NE

$46 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

The Twin River School District is accepting applications for the following area(s): Varsity Baseball Coach Bus Driver, substitute and regular route/activities - $46.00 per route, $16.00 per hour for ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Central City)

National Agents Alliance

Central City, NE

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $21.68/Hour + Great Benefits

FedEx - Grand Island, NE City Driver

Fullerton, NE

$21 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A City Drivers in Grand Island, NE! Home Daily - Starting at $21.68/Hour - Excellent Benefits! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill City Driver positions. Position overview

4. Welder

Strobel Manufacturing, Inc.

Clarks, NE

$20 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Description As a Welder/Fabricator you will be responsible for putting together one set of components or working on the finished product. Responsibilities (other duties may be assigned) · Fit and ...

5. Bilingual Administrative Assistant

Advance Services Inc

Columbus, NE

$22 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

The Bilingual HR Coordinator primary job duty is hiring and placing employees with Advance Services' customers. In this role, the HR coordinator will perform various job duties which will include ...

6. Setup Operator- B Shift

BD

Columbus, NE

$50,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Job Description Job Grade: JG1-H09 PCP Level: 3 BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery ...

7. Maintenance Technician - Columbus Nebraska

Jackson Services Inc.

Columbus, NE

$19 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Services Inc., a major service company is looking for a multi-craft maintenance technician to add to the 1st shift (Monday thru Friday, 9am -5pm) of their Columbus Nebraska team. Duties and ...

8. PARAPROFESSIONAL

ESU 7

Columbus, NE

$170 daily

Full-Time

Job Description:

ESU 7 has an immediate opening for a Paraprofessional with pay up to $18.60/hr plus benefits. This will be a 30 hr/week position. Applicants will be working with students with disabilities. Job ...

9. CONSTRUCTION WORKERS - SIGN ON BONUS

GREAT PLAINS UNDERGROUND CONSTRUCTION

Columbus, NE

$21 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Construction Workers - Sign-on BonusGreat Plains Underground Construction, based in Creighton, Nebraska, is looking for laborers to install communication and utility infrastructures. Must be able to ...

10. CDL A Dedicated Truck Driver - $.63-$.67 CPM!

Hogan Transportation

Stromsburg, NE

$78,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring CDL-A Drivers - Earn $70,000 Annually Average Annual Pay of $70,200-$78,000 and a $10,000 sign on bonus for experienced drivers Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $0.63-$0.67 ...