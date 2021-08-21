Cancel
Lubbock, TX

These Lubbock companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Lubbock News Alert
 7 days ago

(Lubbock, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Lubbock are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Ransom Canyon, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ WW TRANSPORT INC

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver to haul bulk food grade flour. Out 5-6 days at a time and home the rest. Average $1200-1400 gross, weekly. Benefits Include: Health ...

4. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Lubbock, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

