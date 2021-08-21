Hiring now! Jobs in Columbia with an immediate start

(Columbia, TN) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Columbia companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 College Grove, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Housekeeping and Laundry Attendant

🏛️ Metro Industrial Services

📍 Spring Hill, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Metro Services is immediately hiring for a company in the hospitality industry. Positions include Housekeeping and Laundry Attendant jobs in the Franklin, TN area. This is a Temp/Contract to Direct ...

3. CDL A Local Truck Drivers

🏛️ Red Arrow Delivery Service

📍 Brentwood, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for Class A CDL Truck Drivers in Nashville! Call Tommy @ (844) 895-0660! Local Routes Home Daily Compensation: $20/hour plus overtime w/ time-and-a-half after 40 hours Benefits ...

4. Local Class A Company Driver

🏛️ Comprehensive Logistics

📍 Spring Hill, TN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCAL CLASS A COMPANY DRIVER HOME DAILY!! NO TOUCH FREIGHT!! Comprehensive Logistics is currently seeking LOCAL CDL Class A drivers to fill immediate openings at our Spring Hill, TN location. Click ...

5. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Franklin, TN

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

6. Warehouse Attendant (Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $17.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Spring Hill, TN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: La Vergne, TN Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50 Immediate ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Franklin, TN

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...