Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, TN

Hiring now! Jobs in Columbia with an immediate start

Posted by 
Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 7 days ago

(Columbia, TN) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Columbia companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYsjyjL00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 College Grove, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Housekeeping and Laundry Attendant

🏛️ Metro Industrial Services

📍 Spring Hill, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Metro Services is immediately hiring for a company in the hospitality industry. Positions include Housekeeping and Laundry Attendant jobs in the Franklin, TN area. This is a Temp/Contract to Direct ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Local Truck Drivers

🏛️ Red Arrow Delivery Service

📍 Brentwood, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for Class A CDL Truck Drivers in Nashville! Call Tommy @ (844) 895-0660! Local Routes Home Daily Compensation: $20/hour plus overtime w/ time-and-a-half after 40 hours Benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Local Class A Company Driver

🏛️ Comprehensive Logistics

📍 Spring Hill, TN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCAL CLASS A COMPANY DRIVER HOME DAILY!! NO TOUCH FREIGHT!! Comprehensive Logistics is currently seeking LOCAL CDL Class A drivers to fill immediate openings at our Spring Hill, TN location. Click ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Franklin, TN

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Warehouse Attendant (Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $17.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Spring Hill, TN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: La Vergne, TN Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50 Immediate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Franklin, TN

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Columbia Digest

Columbia Digest

Columbia, TN
81
Followers
188
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
City
La Vergne, TN
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Spring Hill, TN
City
Franklin, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Time Job#Metro Services#Temp Contract#Cdl#Comprehensive Logistics#Lrb 888 Rrb#Prudential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy